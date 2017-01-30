Three vehicle crash in McSherrystown Borough Crews arrived at the scene of a crash on Main Street in McSherrystown Borough Monday morning. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jL3ZSa A Chevy Silverado, operated by Wayne Smith, 71, of Gettysburg, struck a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kimberly Warner, 52, of Virginia Beach Virgina, according to McSherrystown Police Chief Michael Woods.

