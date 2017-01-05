These Wax Figures of U.S. Presidents Are Just Begging You to Take Them Home

Tchotchkes and memorabilia galore from the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, are up for auction on Jan. 14. Would you like a Lincoln? After almost 60 years of operation, the Hall Of Presidents & First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania closed its doors on Nov. 27. The good news: Some 367 items from its eclectic and truly unique collection are up for auction on Jan. 14. If you feel inclined to travel to Gettysburg, the details of the auction are here . For simple looky-loos, here are 11 of the oddest, most interesting and, frankly, most creepy items for sale.

