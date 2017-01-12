The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum of Gettysburg plans to ...
The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum of Gettysburg plans to sell off its collection of wax figures at a public auction Jan. 14. 27th President William Howard Taft. The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum of Gettysburg plans to sell off its collection of wax figures at a public auction The museum, which displayed the figures of 44 presidents and their first ladies, operated on Baltimore Street for 60 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|9 min
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|16 min
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Gettysburg Shucks
|22 hr
|Pink Eye
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Jan 5
|Steve Gratman
|10
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Jan 2
|Costard
|21
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC