The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum of Gettysburg plans to sell off its collection of wax figures at a public auction Jan. 14. 27th President William Howard Taft. The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum of Gettysburg plans to sell off its collection of wax figures at a public auction The museum, which displayed the figures of 44 presidents and their first ladies, operated on Baltimore Street for 60 years.

