The Day One promises Trump didn't keep

President Trump released a long list of items on the campaign trail that he promised to "pursue" on his first day in office , but it's been four days since his inauguration and he hasn't accomplished much of what's on that list yet. As a presidential candidate, Mr. Trump vowed that on day one he would begin work on a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border , seek term limits on members of Congress, look to institute lobbying bans on former lawmakers, their staffs and former executive branch officials -- and begin suspending immigration from terror-prone regions, among many other priorities.

