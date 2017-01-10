Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 4 "The dainty morsel ofa
Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 4 "The dainty morsel of pine" It was not to be. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jqFruy Twenty-eight years after the Confederates invaded Pennsylvania in what became known as the Gettysburg Campaign, the York Daily newspaper ran a lengthy article on June 29, 1891, recalling key events in York County, including preparations in Wrightsville to defend the river crossing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Jan 7
|Fitus T Bluster
|18
|Gettysburg Shucks
|Jan 6
|Papa Boner
|2
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Jan 5
|Steve Gratman
|10
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Jan 2
|Costard
|21
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Dec 29
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC