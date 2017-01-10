Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 4 "The dainty morsel ofa

Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 4 "The dainty morsel of pine" It was not to be. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jqFruy Twenty-eight years after the Confederates invaded Pennsylvania in what became known as the Gettysburg Campaign, the York Daily newspaper ran a lengthy article on June 29, 1891, recalling key events in York County, including preparations in Wrightsville to defend the river crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.