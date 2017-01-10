Rebel invasion recalled 28 years late...

Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 4 "The dainty morsel ofa

Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 4 "The dainty morsel of pine" It was not to be. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jqFruy Twenty-eight years after the Confederates invaded Pennsylvania in what became known as the Gettysburg Campaign, the York Daily newspaper ran a lengthy article on June 29, 1891, recalling key events in York County, including preparations in Wrightsville to defend the river crossing.

