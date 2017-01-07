Rebel invasion recalled 28 years late...

Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 1

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The York Daily Record

I am always interested in fresh accounts of the Confederate invasion of June 1863, a time when more than 11,000 Rebel... Rebel invasion recalled 28 years later: Part 1 I am always interested in fresh accounts of the Confederate invasion of June 1863, a time when more than 11,000 Rebel... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2i3PIiE I am always interested in fresh accounts of the Confederate invasion of June 1863, a time when more than 11,000 Rebel soldiers in three columns marched or rode into York County, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gettysburg Shucks 13 hr Papa Boner 2
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Thu Steve Gratman 10
News Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg Jan 2 Costard 21
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 2 Costard 16
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 1 Davenport 9
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Dec 29 Steve Gratman 3
News Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC