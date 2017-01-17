Police log for Hanover area Dec. 17 Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs for the past four days. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2k1mseu 10:31 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported in the 700 block of Eichelberger Street where an unknown person has been ringing the doorbell to a residence during night time hours and then leaving.

