Photos: Gettysburg wax museum ready for auction
A wax figure of President Dwight D. Eisenhower is one of hundreds of presidential themed memorabilia to be sold at an auction at the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg, Pa. Photos: Gettysburg wax museum ready for auction A wax figure of President Dwight D. Eisenhower is one of hundreds of presidential themed memorabilia to be sold at an auction at the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|18
|Gettysburg Shucks
|Fri
|Papa Boner
|2
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Jan 5
|Steve Gratman
|10
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Jan 2
|Costard
|21
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 1
|Davenport
|9
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Dec 29
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC