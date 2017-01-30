Owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum airlifted aftera

Owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum airlifted after crash Edwin Gotwalt, owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted after being extricated from a vehicle, police said. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://ponews.co/2jNiNx7 Ed Gotwalt, owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted to York Hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash the afternoon of Jan. 29. FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - Edwin Gotwalt, founder of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted after being extricated from a vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg said.

