Owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum airlifted aftera
Owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum airlifted after crash Edwin Gotwalt, owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted after being extricated from a vehicle, police said. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://ponews.co/2jNiNx7 Ed Gotwalt, owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted to York Hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash the afternoon of Jan. 29. FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - Edwin Gotwalt, founder of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted after being extricated from a vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12)
|15 min
|Papa Boner
|65
|Police in Gettysburg Investigate Fatal Shooting (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|Steve Gratman
|50
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Steve Gratman
|22
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|Mon
|Steve Gratman
|35
|Antenna Reception at or Around Lake Heritage?
|Jan 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Jan 27
|silly rabbit
|11
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Jan 27
|Fitus T Bluster
|556
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC