Judge who wore 'Make America Great Again' hat in court no longer hearing cases

Andrew Ford, 13, holds a "Make America Great Again" hat for an autograph, before Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump holds an event at the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center on Oct. 22, 2016 in Gettysburg, Penn. GETTY IMAGES/Mark Makela An Ontario judge who reportedly wore a hat with a Donald Trump slogan in a courtroom is no longer being assigned cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.