International strength offsets drop i...

International strength offsets drop in US McDonald's sales

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

McDonald's reported slightly lower fourth quarter earnings Monday as strong sales in Britain, Japan and China offset a drop in the United States. The fast food giant, which modified the menu in its home market after a lengthy slump, and restructured its international business, said its turnaround remained on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 1 hr Tom Selleck 4
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Jan 21 Open to whatever 214
Davenport, what are you going to do? Jan 21 Fitus T Bluster 1
News Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets Jan 20 Fitus T Bluster 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Jan 19 Stimpy 621
Local family caught after 3 year crime spree (Jan '15) Jan 19 Fitus T Bluster 18
Casino coming to Gettysburg Jan 19 Stimpy 20
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC