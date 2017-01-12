How realistic are the wax presidents?...

How realistic are the wax presidents? Compare them with their real-life counterparts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PennLive.com

The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum of Gettysburg plans to sell off its collection of wax figures at a public auction Saturday. Ahead of the auction, Pennlive photographer Sean Simmers went to Gettysburg and took some photos of the figures .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casino coming to Gettysburg 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 9
Gettysburg Shucks 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 8
News Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets 14 hr Davenport 1
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Fri Haywood Jablomi 6
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 20
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Jan 5 Steve Gratman 10
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC