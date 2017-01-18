Grace Stauffer Brosius
Born Oct. 28, 1922, in Thurmont, Maryland, she grew up in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the sixth child of Mildred Butzler Waltemyer and Dr. William C. Waltemyer, professor of religion at Gettysburg College. In 1944 she graduated with honors from Gettysburg College and taught English at high schools in Upper Darby and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg Shucks
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|16
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 13
|Haywood Jablomi
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Jan 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|20
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Jan 5
|Steve Gratman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC