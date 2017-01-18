Grace Stauffer Brosius

Born Oct. 28, 1922, in Thurmont, Maryland, she grew up in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the sixth child of Mildred Butzler Waltemyer and Dr. William C. Waltemyer, professor of religion at Gettysburg College. In 1944 she graduated with honors from Gettysburg College and taught English at high schools in Upper Darby and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.