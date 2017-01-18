Grace Stauffer Brosius

Grace Stauffer Brosius

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Born Oct. 28, 1922, in Thurmont, Maryland, she grew up in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the sixth child of Mildred Butzler Waltemyer and Dr. William C. Waltemyer, professor of religion at Gettysburg College. In 1944 she graduated with honors from Gettysburg College and taught English at high schools in Upper Darby and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gettysburg Shucks 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 10
News Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 3
Casino coming to Gettysburg 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 16
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan 13 Haywood Jablomi 6
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 20
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Jan 5 Steve Gratman 10
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC