Gettysburg visitors weigh in on Trump...

Gettysburg visitors weigh in on Trump presidency

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Evening Sun

Donald Trump is set to become the nation's 45th president on Friday. People strolling the streets of Gettysburg Wednesday gave their thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) 23 hr Stimpy 621
Local family caught after 3 year crime spree (Jan '15) Thu Fitus T Bluster 18
Casino coming to Gettysburg Thu Stimpy 20
Gettysburg Shucks Thu Fitus T Bluster 12
News Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets Jan 18 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 20
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC