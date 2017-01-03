Gettysburg museum to auction off wax ...

Gettysburg museum to auction off wax presidents and first ladies

A museum in Gettysburg will auction off its collection of wax figure presidents and other historical figures. The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies closed in November because of a drop in attendance, and now everything inside will be sold.

