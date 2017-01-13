Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets
A Gettysburg man was allegedly found to have 88 empty heroin wax paper baggies, along with other drugs and paraphernalia, during a traffic stop, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Matthew Harvey.
