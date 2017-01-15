Extra Billy's boys devastated North Y...

Extra Billy's boys devastated North York farm

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The York Daily Record

Extra Billy's boys devastated North York farm Today, thousands of motorists travel through the intersection of U.S. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2izOlbM Today, thousands of motorists travel through the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and N. George Street in North York and Manchester Township, York County, PA. Few, if any, are aware that back in late June 1863, during the height of the Gettysburg Campaign, more than 1,000 Confederate soldiers camped near this now bustling area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets 4 hr Davenport 2
Casino coming to Gettysburg 4 hr Davenport 14
Gettysburg Shucks 4 hr Davenport 9
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan 13 Haywood Jablomi 6
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 20
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Jan 5 Steve Gratman 10
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC