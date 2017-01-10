Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10
Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10 District Judge Dwayne A. Dubs' office covers Hanover. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/10/crime-watch-judge-dubs-jan-10/96385754/ Joshua J. Keeter: Thomasville; fleeing or attempting to elude office, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and other related offenses; waived to court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Jan 7
|Fitus T Bluster
|18
|Gettysburg Shucks
|Jan 6
|Papa Boner
|2
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Jan 5
|Steve Gratman
|10
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Jan 2
|Costard
|21
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Dec 29
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC