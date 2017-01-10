Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10

Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: York Dispatch

Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10 District Judge Dwayne A. Dubs' office covers Hanover. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/10/crime-watch-judge-dubs-jan-10/96385754/ Joshua J. Keeter: Thomasville; fleeing or attempting to elude office, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and other related offenses; waived to court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' 18 hr Fitus T Bluster 10
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 7 Fitus T Bluster 18
Gettysburg Shucks Jan 6 Papa Boner 2
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Jan 5 Steve Gratman 10
News Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg Jan 2 Costard 21
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Dec 29 Steve Gratman 3
News Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,893 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC