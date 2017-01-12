Crime Report

A Lawrence Edward Williams, 21, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin. A Scott William Albers, 56, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license, no insurance, no registration and having an open container.

