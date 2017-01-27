Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Five Irish Tenors at the Majestic Theater
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. with The Five Irish Tenors. Following in the footsteps of the great Irish Tenor John McCormack, in a sensational program, "The Five Irish Tenors" fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|18 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|19
|Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|55
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|31
|Police in Gettysburg Investigate Fatal Shooting (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Davenport
|48
|Antenna Reception at or Around Lake Heritage?
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Jan 27
|Fitus T Bluster
|556
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 25
|Pink Eye
|216
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC