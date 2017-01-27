Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The ...

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Five Irish Tenors at the Majestic Theater

Friday Jan 27

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. with The Five Irish Tenors. Following in the footsteps of the great Irish Tenor John McCormack, in a sensational program, "The Five Irish Tenors" fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience.

