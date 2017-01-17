By the numbers: the Gettysburg wax pr...

By the numbers: the Gettysburg wax presidentsa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies auction net more than $200,000, plus other interesting figures from Saturday's event. By the numbers: the Gettysburg wax presidents auction The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies auction net more than $200,000, plus other interesting figures from Saturday's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casino coming to Gettysburg 11 hr Papa Boner 15
News Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets 16 hr Davenport 2
Gettysburg Shucks 16 hr Davenport 9
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan 13 Haywood Jablomi 6
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 20
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Jan 5 Steve Gratman 10
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC