Brilliantly bad presidential waxworks for sale
The Hall Of Presidents & First Ladies in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania says it gives tourists a chance to "see what our Presidents really looked like." It enjoyed 60 years of business and people who visited seemed to enjoy their experience even if the models failed to live up to the billing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|Steve Gratman
|10
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Jan 2
|Costard
|21
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Jan 2
|Costard
|16
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 1
|Davenport
|9
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Dec 29
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Main Street Gettysburg needs help filling deficit
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC