Brian Lowney: Distinguished dog breeds have seen 'better days'

Distinguished dog breeds have seen 'better days'

If you think that the folks in the circus community are in trouble, take a closer look at some of our terrier and hound breeds, such as Sealyhams, Skyes, Dandie Dinmonts, Smooth Fox Terriers and Otterhounds, and you'll soon discover just how many of our native breeds have seen much “better days.” Sadly, the American dog scene isn't that far behind. Many breeds are suffering from low entries and some kennel clubs have ceased operation.

