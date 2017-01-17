Brian Lowney: Distinguished dog breeds have seen 'better days'
If you think that the folks in the circus community are in trouble, take a closer look at some of our terrier and hound breeds, such as Sealyhams, Skyes, Dandie Dinmonts, Smooth Fox Terriers and Otterhounds, and you'll soon discover just how many of our native breeds have seen much “better days.” Sadly, the American dog scene isn't that far behind. Many breeds are suffering from low entries and some kennel clubs have ceased operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|Davenport, what are you going to do?
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Thu
|Stimpy
|621
|Local family caught after 3 year crime spree (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|18
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|Thu
|Stimpy
|20
|Gettysburg Shucks
|Jan 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC