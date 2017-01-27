Adams Co. to set salaries for elected officials
Adams Co. to set salaries for elected officials Salaries for future Adams County elected officials will be on the table in a Tuesday public meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12)
|39 min
|Pink Eye
|57
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|43 min
|Pink Eye
|34
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Steve Gratman
|20
|Police in Gettysburg Investigate Fatal Shooting (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|Davenport
|48
|Antenna Reception at or Around Lake Heritage?
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Jan 27
|Fitus T Bluster
|556
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 25
|Pink Eye
|216
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC