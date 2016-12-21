A.C.T. to Stage Pulitzer Winner's New...

A.C.T. to Stage Pulitzer Winner's New Play JOHN This Spring

American Conservatory Theater continues its 2016-17 season with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker 's new play, John . A haunting drama that took off-Broadway by storm, John is the latest hit from American theater's hottest new voice-Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker .

