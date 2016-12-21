A.C.T. to Stage Pulitzer Winner's New Play JOHN This Spring
American Conservatory Theater continues its 2016-17 season with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker 's new play, John . A haunting drama that took off-Broadway by storm, John is the latest hit from American theater's hottest new voice-Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|16 hr
|Costard
|21
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|16 hr
|Costard
|16
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Sun
|Davenport
|9
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Dec 29
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Main Street Gettysburg needs help filling deficit
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Dammit
|Dec 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC