4,000 attended parade & dedication of...

4,000 attended parade & dedication of Dover's Civil War tablet to Jeba

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The York Daily Record

After giving the historical context as to the importance of preserving local history, keynote speaker Robert C. Bair, the president of the Historical Society of York County, discussed a mysterious Bible salesman who traveled all over York County for ten days in May 1863 and then guided the Rebel forces into downtown York a little more than a month later. Bair then gave some background on Stuart's mission, his entry in Maryland and Pennsylvania, the capture of a lengthy, slow-moving Union wagon train in Rockville, Maryland, and the fighting at Hanover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man pleads no contest in stabbing case (Dec '12) 9 hr Steve Gratman 28
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 9 hr Steve Gratman 217
Davenport , is it true? 9 hr The Birdman of Al... 2
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) 13 hr Papa Boner 558
News Police in Gettysburg Investigate Fatal Shooting (Aug '12) 13 hr Papa Boner 51
Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12) 13 hr Papa Boner 67
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Tue Steve Gratman 22
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC