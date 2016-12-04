York County soldier died at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago
Eugene B. Bubb is the first-known casualty from York County in World War II. About 570 men would die in the war York County soldier died at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago Eugene B. Bubb is the first-known casualty from York County in World War II.
