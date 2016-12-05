Van Jones Is A Hypocrite, "The Messy Truth" on CNN
Just what we've all been waiting for Van Jones is going to explain Trump voters to us. In a new CNN series entitled, "The Messy Truth", Jones attempts to understand those who didn't vote for Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Javajunkie334
|7
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Dec 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|18
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Dammit
|Dec 19
|Pink Eye
|2
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|9
|Battle over records requests plagues Gettysburg
|Dec 12
|Pink Eye
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC