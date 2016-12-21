Trump's first 100 Days for Black America

Trump's first 100 Days for Black America

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Townhall

In late October of this year, then candidate Trump gave a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in which he outlined his plan for his first 100 days in office. It included three major areas of focus: cleaning up corruption in Washington, job creation and what many called a "law and order" agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Wed Javajunkie334 7
News Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg Dec 21 Fitus T Bluster 18
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Dammit Dec 19 Pink Eye 2
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Dec 19 Steve Gratman 1
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Dec 19 Steve Gratman 9
News Battle over records requests plagues Gettysburg Dec 12 Pink Eye 2
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC