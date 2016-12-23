There are on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from Friday Dec 23, titled Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:

The Adams County SPCA is looking to raise money to cover medical bills for a six-week-old kitten in need of surgery. Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery The Adams County SPCA is looking to raise money to cover medical bills for a six-week-old kitten in need of surgery.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.