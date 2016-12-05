Gettysburg Hall of Presidents museum closes, wax figures to be auctioned
Forty-three U.S. presidents will be looking for homes next month, as Gettysburg's Hall of Presidents and First Ladies, which closed in late November, will be auctioning off the wax figures that have been entertaining tourists for more than half-a-century. A fixture on Gettyburg's Baltimore Street since 1957, the museum displayed figures of all 43 men who have served as president.
