Gettysburg Community Theatre to Present Man of la Mancha
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located in the original Elks Lodge building at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in historic downtown Gettysburg, will present the Don Quixote "Impossible Dream" musical, Man Of La Mancha at 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays January 6-22, 2017. Limited reserved seating $18 plus tax/fees.
