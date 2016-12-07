There are on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:

The Christmas season is a time of family and tradition, both of which can be found on and off the stage of the Totem Pole Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opens Thursday at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' GETTYSBURG - The Christmas season is a time of family and tradition, both of which can be found on and off the stage of the Totem Pole Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opens Thursday at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gVm5zJ Lee Merriman and Paris Peet perform in the Totem Pole production of A Christmas Carol, opening Thursday at Majestic Theater in Gettysburg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.