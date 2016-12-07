Father-daughter team performs in 'Chr...

Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'

There are 1 comment on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:

The Christmas season is a time of family and tradition, both of which can be found on and off the stage of the Totem Pole Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opens Thursday at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' GETTYSBURG - The Christmas season is a time of family and tradition, both of which can be found on and off the stage of the Totem Pole Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opens Thursday at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gVm5zJ Lee Merriman and Paris Peet perform in the Totem Pole production of A Christmas Carol, opening Thursday at Majestic Theater in Gettysburg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Steve Gratman

Manteca, CA

#1 Monday Dec 19
This headline means something completely different in Gettysburg.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Wed Javajunkie334 7
News Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg Dec 21 Fitus T Bluster 18
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Dammit Dec 19 Pink Eye 2
Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph... Dec 19 Steve Gratman 9
News Battle over records requests plagues Gettysburg Dec 12 Pink Eye 2
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Dec 2 Steve Gratman 553
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,292

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC