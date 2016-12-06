Chambersburg Planned Parenthood closes Planned Parenthood Keystone has closed three offices, including one in Chambersburg at 1854 Wayne Ave. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2heJ5qB Planned Parenthood Chambersburg Medical Center, photographed Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, is closed at their 1854 Wayne Avenue location. The facility closed on December 1. "Planned Parenthood Keystone has made the difficult strategic decision to consolidate health services by closing three centers located in Chambersburg, Gettysburg, and Scranton," Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said in a Nov. 30 press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.