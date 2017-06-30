CTX teen drowns at Lake Georgetown
The victim, Nathan Ellis, 16, was swimming with two others swimmers near the Cedar Breaks at Lake Georgetown boat ramp when he began to struggle, ultimately going under the water Tuesday afternoon at 12:28 p.m, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
