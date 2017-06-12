'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate
There are 1 comment on the NewsOne story from Monday Jun 5, titled 'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate. In it, NewsOne reports that:
The father of one student said that administrators failed to teach tolerance after his daughter was referred to as an "ape." he father of a 12-year-old African-American student at one Texas middle school said that administrators failed to properly discipline students or teach them tolerance after his daughter was referred to as an "ape" and "slave" by her peers, reports The Huffington Post .
#2 Wednesday Jun 7
Wow..........these Black men are chasing White women ?
