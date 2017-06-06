Woman sues Cedar Park restaurant, cla...

Woman sues Cedar Park restaurant, claims queso dish caused burns

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A woman is suing a Cedar Park restaurant after she claims she was burned during a table-side fire presentation of the "quesos flameados" appetizer. According to a lawsuit, the woman says she was dining at the Dos Salsas Cafe on May 20 and ordered the queso.

