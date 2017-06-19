What to do in Austin Today: June 21

What to do in Austin Today: June 21

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Flash back to the '80s with Sound & Cinema's free showing of The Princess Bride at the Long Center lawn. Food trucks will open at 6 p.m., while local Cake cover band Icing takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., with the screening starting at 9 p.m..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Raci... Jun 7 SadButTrue 1
Is this a good stop May '17 Ralph maccio 2
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May '17 DNR farts 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May '17 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May '17 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May '17 angel4316 5
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr '17 Madaleine 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC