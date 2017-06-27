The Al Gore Interview: Full Transcript
Al Gore: Well, a number of people have been encouraging me to make a sequel for quite a few years. I think one reason is that the first movie gave or seemed to give a big boost to the efforts to solve the climate crisis–at least a number of people have generously said that–and since we still have so much work to do, a lot of people over the last several years have asked me if I would be willing to make a sequel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Raci...
|Jun 7
|SadButTrue
|1
|Is this a good stop
|May '17
|Ralph maccio
|2
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May '17
|DNR farts
|3
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May '17
|Taco Phart
|1
|What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ...
|May '17
|angel4316
|1
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|May '17
|angel4316
|5
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr '17
|Madaleine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC