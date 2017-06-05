Texas town finds a 3rd option in Conf...

Texas town finds a 3rd option in Confederate monument debate: report

Read more: NOLA.com

That the Confederate monuments debate in New Orleans has lowered to a simmer with four statues removed hasn't quelled conversations as cities and towns confront their own histories. Case in point: Georgetown, Texas, a bedroom community north of Austin that NPR reports may have found a third option rather than removing controversial statues or leaving them alone.

