Texas Middle School Says Student Called 'Ape' And 'Slave' Wasn't Bullied
A Texas middle school where white students subjected a 12-year-old African American girl to months of racist insults failed to appropriately discipline the offenders or use the opportunity to teach tolerance, the girl's father said. The incidents at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, Texas, which school officials deemed "racially harassing," according to a report obtained by HuffPost, included students calling the girl an "ape" and a "slave" and pretending to whip her.
