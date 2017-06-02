Terrifying moments for boy who got sucked into drain hole at Georgetowna s Blue Hole
A mother's Facebook post about her 9-year-old son's near death experience at a popular swimming hole in Georgetown has been shared more than 11,000 times. Elizabeth Crowe, who lives in Kyle, goes into great detail about her family's trip to Blue Hole Park on May 31. Crowe tells KXAN her son, Benny, was swimming near the main rock wall along the San Gabriel River when his 90-pound body was sucked into one of the drain holes on the side of the man-made wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is this a good stop
|May 13
|Ralph maccio
|2
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May '17
|Taco Phart
|1
|What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ...
|May '17
|angel4316
|1
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|May '17
|angel4316
|5
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr '17
|Madaleine
|1
|Terrance Mauldin
|Mar '17
|Rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC