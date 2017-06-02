Terrifying moments for boy who got su...

Terrifying moments for boy who got sucked into drain hole at Georgetowna s Blue Hole

A mother's Facebook post about her 9-year-old son's near death experience at a popular swimming hole in Georgetown has been shared more than 11,000 times. Elizabeth Crowe, who lives in Kyle, goes into great detail about her family's trip to Blue Hole Park on May 31. Crowe tells KXAN her son, Benny, was swimming near the main rock wall along the San Gabriel River when his 90-pound body was sucked into one of the drain holes on the side of the man-made wall.

