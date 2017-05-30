STI International Intros the Costa H.O.S.T. Optic & Suppressor Ready Pistol
STI International has teamed up with self-defense and weapons training expert Chris Costa to design the new Costa series of pistols. The new Costa H.O.S.T. pistol comes ready to run right out of the box with the new Vortex ViperA red dot sight.
