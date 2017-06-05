Rotary Club of Georgetown Brings the 'Field of Honor' to Central Texas Read Story Paul Livengood

Rotary Club of Georgetown Brings the ...

Rotary Club of Georgetown Brings the 'Field of Honor' to Central Texas

The Rotary Club of Georgetown will host its first annual Field of Honor in Central Texas in cooperation with the City of Georgetown. Field of Honor , presented by Don Hewlett Chevrolet and Sports Clips, will pay tribute to valued veterans, active and reserved military, first responders, and personal heroes during the week of Veterans Day, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12. Over 1500 full sized U.S. flags will be posted at San Gabriel Park's activity field, with each flag being purchased by individuals in tribute to a veteran, military member, first responder, or their own personal heroes.

