Mike Collier kicks off campaign for l...

Mike Collier kicks off campaign for lieutenant governor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

ROUND ROCK With perhaps all the fiery rhetoric a certified public accountant can possibly muster in nearly 100-degree heat, businessman Mike Collier on Saturday afternoon officially launched his Democratic bid to be the next presiding officer of the Texas Senate . The campaign kickoff seemed to eschew arguments about "turning Texas blue," focusing on the idea that the race should be about common-sense solutions instead of partisanship and ideology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Raci... Jun 7 SadButTrue 1
Is this a good stop May '17 Ralph maccio 2
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May '17 DNR farts 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May '17 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May '17 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May '17 angel4316 5
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr '17 Madaleine 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC