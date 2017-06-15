Mike Collier kicks off campaign for lieutenant governor

ROUND ROCK With perhaps all the fiery rhetoric a certified public accountant can possibly muster in nearly 100-degree heat, businessman Mike Collier on Saturday afternoon officially launched his Democratic bid to be the next presiding officer of the Texas Senate . The campaign kickoff seemed to eschew arguments about "turning Texas blue," focusing on the idea that the race should be about common-sense solutions instead of partisanship and ideology.

