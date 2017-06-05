Georgetown middle school girl called an ape, slave by fellow students
A girl at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown told an African-American girl in May that she looked like an ape and also referred to her as a slave and pretended to whip her, according to a written report from the school. The father of the 12-year-old student who was harassed, Robert Ranco, said last week the school didn't appropriately discipline the girl or other students who were involved.
