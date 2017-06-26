First responders train for 18-wheeler rollover rescues
Round Rock and Georgetown first responders got hands-on training Monday, preparing them for some of the worst scenarios they'll ever face on the job. Several mock truck crashes were set up in Georgetown for the training.
