Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in children's deaths

In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, nurse Genene Jones, in custody of Kerr County Deputy Clay Barton, left, and Williamson County Deputy Loretta Pickett, right, arrives at Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, Texas, where she was sentenced to 99 years in prison by the same jury that found her guilty of killing a 15-month-old baby girl by a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.