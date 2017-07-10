Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in children's deaths

In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, nurse Genene Jones, in custody of Kerr County Deputy Clay Barton, left, and Williamson County Deputy Loretta Pickett, right, arrives at Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, Texas, where she was sentenced to 99 years in prison by the same jury that found her guilty of killing a 15-month-old baby girl by a lethal injection. Jones, former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible in the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on two new murder charges.

