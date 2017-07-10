Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charge...

Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in children's deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Miami Herald

In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, nurse Genene Jones, in custody of Kerr County Deputy Clay Barton, left, and Williamson County Deputy Loretta Pickett, right, arrives at Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, Texas, where she was sentenced to 99 years in prison by the same jury that found her guilty of killing a 15-month-old baby girl by a lethal injection. Jones, former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible in the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on two new murder charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Raci... Jun '17 SadButTrue 1
Is this a good stop May '17 Ralph maccio 2
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May '17 DNR farts 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May '17 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May '17 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May '17 angel4316 5
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr '17 Madaleine 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC