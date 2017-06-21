Deadly Williamson County intersection...

Deadly Williamson County intersection to get safety upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

It's painful every time Lorena McCaffety returns to Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Ranch Road 2338. The Georgetown woman's husband, David McCaffety, was hit and killed at the intersection June 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'You're My Slave Now:' Texas Students Hurl Raci... Jun 7 SadButTrue 1
Is this a good stop May '17 Ralph maccio 2
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May '17 DNR farts 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May '17 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May '17 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May '17 angel4316 5
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr '17 Madaleine 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Williamson County was issued at June 23 at 10:31PM CDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC